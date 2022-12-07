National Pollution Control Day Awareness Drive held at SSE

On the occasion of National Pollution Control Day, SIMATS School of Engineering (SSE) organized various awareness programmes for pollution control. Over 5000 participants attended the event, including Deans, Professors, and Students from SIMATS School of Engineering. The event began with a tree planting drive organized by Dr. N.M. Veeraiyan, SIMATS' respected Chancellor.

SIMATS, already a green campus, planted over 300 nativity saplings on that day, contributing to environmental wellness. The Chancellor then flagged off and began the Human Chain from SIMATS Main Entrance to Chettipedu Bus Stand, as well as the Cycle Rally from SIMATS Main Entrance to Ukkottai Village.

Later, at the Lines Hall, SSE, a panel of three experts, Sriperumbudur District Engineer K. Prakash, Pollution Control Board Chairman Dr. Karthikeyan, and Economic System Architect S. Deepak Krishnan, engaged in a panel discussion on National Pollution Control Initiatives and interacted with the students. SIMATS School of Engineering's National Social Service (NSS) and National Cadet Corps (NCC) units also actively participated in raising pollution awareness. Dr. Ramya Deepak, Director of SSE, and Dr. Ramesh, Principal of SSE, encouraged and organized the entire event, making these events attain its goal.