Nation Honors Bravehearts of CRPF with 66 Gallantry Medals on 75th Republic Day

In a remarkable display of recognition for outstanding valor, the Nation proudly bestowed 66 Gallantry Medals upon the bravehearts of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day. This marks the highest number of Gallantry Medals awarded among all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). The accolades include 1 Shaurya Chakra and 65 Medal for Gallantry.

These commendations bring the total tally of Gallantry Medals awarded to the force to 2619, a testament to the deep-rooted patriotism and unwavering commitment of CRPF towards service to the nation.

Of the 66 Medals, 60 were awarded for gallantry in 14 operations conducted in Jammu and Kashmir, while 6 were conferred upon the warriors for displaying gallant action in 3 operations in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) infested areas. Four gallant warriors were posthumously awarded with the Medal for Gallantry.

In recognition of his exceptional act of courage, Bibhor Kumar Singh, Assistant Commandant, has been awarded with Shaurya Chakra on the 75th Republic Day. During an anti maoist operation launched by CRPF in the Chhakarbandha forest area of Aurangabad district of Bihar, Sh Bibhor Kumar Singh, AC was leading a strong counter offensive against the Naxals, when he came under the impact of IED blast triggered by the Naxals. As a result, Sh Bibhor Kumar Singh, AC, sustained severe and critical injuries. Notwithstanding his critical condition, Sh Bibhor Kumar Singh, AC, exemplified extraordinary valor, courage, and strength, even after losing his left foot & continued to provide cover fire to support his troop’s further advancement towards the hill top from where the naxal were firing indiscriminately. Sh Bibhor Kumar Singh, AC, valiantly kept on leading and directing his troops with his indomitable spirit, regardless of his personal safety. Their audacious action led to retreat of naxals from the ambush site.

A poignant example of fearlessness occurred on April 3, 2021, when Shaheed Ct/GD Dharm Dev Kumar, Shaheed Ct/GD Sakhamuri Muralikrishna, Shaheed Ct/GD Routhu Jagadish of 210 CoBRA and Shaheed Ct/GD Samaiya Madvi of 241 Bn made the supreme sacrifice while neutralizing Maoists in Chhattisgarh. In this operation, the maoists unleashed an intense barrage of gunfire. Without caring for their lives and safety the troopers retaliated with fortitude and fired heavily on Maoists. In the fierce encounter that continued for over six hours, they demonstrated remarkable bravery and professionalism. Upon culmination of the operation, while searching, the dead body of a maoist, along with arms and ammunition was recovered from the encounter site. For their exceptional bravery, leadership, and camaraderie in the face of a fierce ambush their supreme sacrifice has been duly recognized with the Medal for Gallantry (Posthumous).

On 14 Apr 22, acting on intel from SSP Shopian that about 4-5 terrorists are hiding in Vill Badigam, Shopian, a CASO was initiated by 178 CRPF, 44 RR, and SOG/JKP. After the joint teams cordoned off the area, terrorists opened fire. One attempted to escape but was neutralized by Ct/GD Apurba Gogoi. Two others fled west and faced a CRPF team consisting Ajay Singh Parmar, 2 IC, and Ct/GD Jyoti Das, who courageously neutralized them. A fourth terrorist sought refuge in an under-construction house but was engaged and neutralized by the northern cordon team. Post-encounter, four terrorists' bodies and Arms/Amn were recovered. The bravery of Ajay Singh Parmar, 2 IC, along with Ct/GD Jyoti Das and Ct/GD Apurba Gogoi, has been duly recognized by conferring them with the Medal for Gallantry.

This apart, on the eve of the 75th Republic Day, CRPF has been conferred with 5 President's Medal for Distinguished Service and 57 Medal for Meritorious Service.

CRPF acknowledges the faith reposed by the Nation and expresses gratitude for recognising its sacrifice to the Nation. The gallant warriors, true to their oath of protecting their Motherland even at the cost of their lives, reaffirm their pledge to serve the nation with reinvigorated zeal.