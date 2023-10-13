Nand Lal Sharma, CMD, SJVN inaugurates Symposium under the Vigilance Awareness campaign

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN inaugurated a Symposium as part of Vigilance Awareness Campaign at SJVN Corporate Office, Shimla today. On this occasion, Prem Prakash (IOFS), Chief Vigilance Officer, SJVN, who also holds the charge of CVO, BBMB, THDC & NPTI was also present.

Nand Lal Sharma in his inaugural address said that SJVN is organizing a three-month awareness campaign from 16th August to 15th November 2023, aimed at fostering a culture of participative vigilance and focusing on preventive vigilance measures. As a part of this initiative, this symposium serves as a platform for knowledge sharing and creating awareness about Leveraging of Information Technology for Complaint Disposal among the participating CPSEs.

The symposium is being attended by V.K. Adhana, CVO, NTPC, REC & EESL, Santosh Kumar, CVO, NHPC and K.P. Singh, CVO NEEPCO. While Deputy CVOs and senior officials from SJVN, NTPC, NHPC, PGCIL, NEEPCO, THDC, REC, Grid Controller of India Ltd are also attending the symposium. Detailed informative presentations were delivered by the participating CPSEs highlighting their online complaint disposal systems and strategies for improving the IT platforms for disposal of such complaints.

During this three-month long vigilance awareness campaign, SJVN has organized various activities including Role Play & presentation on PIDPI, awareness programs through social media & radio, Capacity Building Training programs.

