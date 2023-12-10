Nand Lal Sharma, CMD, SJVN Honoured with Doctorate Degree by Dr. Y.S. Parmar University Solan

Nand Lal Sharma Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN has been awarded Honorary Doctorate by Dr. Y.S. Parmar University of Horticulture & Forestry. The Honorary Doctorate was awarded during 12th Convocation ceremony of Dr. Y.S. Parmar University of Horticulture & Forestry. The Convocation Ceremony was chaired by Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Shiv Pratap Shukla, while Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh was Chief Guest for the occasion.

This prestigious recognition underscores Sharma's exceptional contributions to the field of power generation and administration, solidifying his status as a leading luminary in the industry.

An alumnus of University, Nand Lal Sharma earned his Bachelor degree in Agriculture in the year 1985. Sharma completed his early education from Government Schools situated in the vicinity of his birth place i.e. village Dohak in Bilaspur District of Himachal Pradesh. His illustrious educational qualifications include a Masters Degree in Agricultural Economics from CSK HP Krishi Vishva-Vidyalaya, Palampur and Masters in Business Administration from University of Ljubljana, Slovenia.

Nand Lal Sharma commenced his professional journey as an Officer in the esteemed Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services in 1989. Throughout his tenure, he held key posts including that of Assistant Commissioner, Special Secretary (GAD), Director Ayurveda, Special Secretary (Health), and Secretary of the HP State Electricity Board.

In 2008, Nand Lal Sharma joined SJVN as the Executive Director (HR). He was selected as Director (Personnel) SJVN and served this post from March 22, 2011, to November 2017. His tenure in Human Resources witnessed the conception and effective implementation of various HR initiatives. He also served as the Chairman of SJVN Foundation, overseeing the planning and execution of the company's CSR activities. Leading with the conviction that an organization's growth is truly meaningful when shared with society, Sharma played a pivotal role in guiding the CSR Foundation.

Nand Lal Sharma took over as Chairman & Managing Director of SJVN in December 2017, his unwavering dedication to excellence has been instrumental in propelling SJVN to unprecedented heights. Under his visionary leadership, the company has emerged as a global leader in the renewable energy sector. He has steered SJVN towards exponential growth in India & abroad and elevated the portfolio of the company from 5200 MW to more than 58000 MW at present. His leadership facilitated the growth of the company in various verticals such as Hydro, Thermal, Solar, Wind, Transmission, Consultancy, and Power Trading.

With over 34 years of experience in administration and Power Sector, Sharma transformed challenges into opportunities, steering SJVN towards its Mission of 12000 MW by 2026, Vision of 25000 MW by 2030, and 50000 MW installed capacity by 2040. In recognition of his exemplary contribution in the field of Administration & Power Sector, Nand Lal Sharma has been conferred with numerous prestigious awards.

Currently Sharma also holds the posts of Chairman of SJVN Arun-3 Power Development Company, SJVN Lower Arun Power Development Company Private Limited, SJVN Thermal Private Limited & SJVN Green Energy Limited. Under his dynamic leadership, SJVN has evolved into a diversified transnational power entity across all verticals.

This honorary doctorate degree stands as a testament to Sharma's unparalleled leadership and his unwavering commitment to the growth and development of the power sector. Sharma's unwavering pursuit of excellence continues to inspire countless individuals and organizations, and his journey will serve as a powerful source of motivation for generations to come.