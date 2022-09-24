Mumbai Port Authority organises various programmes to commemorate 72th birthday of PM Narendra Modi

Mumbai Port organized various programmes to commemorate the 72th birthday of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on 17th September 2022.

Health and wellness camp as well as free vaccination camp were arranged for the general public at Cotton Green which got a huge response. Around 200-300 locals have taken benefit of the camps.

Beach cleanliness programme was also organized at Girgaum Chowpatty under the “Swatch Sagar Surakshit Sagar” campaign which was attended by the Chairman, employees of Mumbai Port and Shipping agents. NGO’s and General public also participated in the cleanliness drive making it a big success. Around 100 volunteers participated in the cleanliness drive.

Tree Plantation drive was undertaken at Domestic Cruise Terminal wherein the Chairman and other officers planted the saplings.