Mumbai Port Authority celebrates International Women's Day

Mumbai Port Authority celebrated the International Women's Day at Yashwantrao Chavan Auditorium, Nariman Point with pomp and gaiety, on 8th of March 2023. The U.N. theme of the ‘International Women’s Day 2023 # Embrace Equity’ campaign is ‘Digit ALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality’.

Honourable Guests, who graced the occasion are accomplished women in various male dominated fields like Finance, Marine, Sports, Shipping and Defence Services; viz.

1. Shymala Gopinath, Dy. Governor of RBI, & Chairperson of HDFC Bank (former);

2. Capt. Suneha Gadpande, Marine Superintendent, CSO, Hafnia (Singapore); being 100 women Achievers of India;

3. Lalita Babar Bhosale, Arjuna Awardee for Athletics, Olympic Medal Winner;

4. Sanjam Gupta, Director, Sitara Shipping & an advocate for diversity in Maritime Industry;

5. Lt. Shivani Mishra, INS Shikra.

All these distinguished guests shared their experiences and difficulties faced by them during their career, and also gave information about the different opportunities available for women in their respective fields. These distinguished personalities motivated the women employees of Mumbai Port Authority through their valuable thoughts and also appealed to the women employees to encourage their daughters to do careers in various fields.

Rajiv Jalota, IAS, Chairperson, Mumbai Port Authority, Adesh Titarmare, IAS, Dy. Chairperson, and Rakesh Srivastava, ITS, Chief Vigilance Officer, were also present on this occasion. Rajiv Jalota, Chairperson, guided the women employees with his precious ideas and views. Adesh Titarmare, Dy. Chairperson, opined that women’s proficiency in digitization is very much essential for equity. Rakesh Srivastava, Chief Vigilance Officer appreciated the employees who are not only doing their jobs but also taking care of their households.