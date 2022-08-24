Mumbai Port Authority celebrates 76th Independence Day

Rajiv Jalota, IAS, Chairperson, Mumbai Port Authority unfurled the National Flag on Independence day and also viewed the parade and addressed the gathering.

During his speech, Jalota stated that MbPA was formed in 1873 and during its 150 years’ of service to nation, it contributed to the growth of country’s international trade. MbPA is the 6th among the country’s major ports in Cargo handling and for increasing the cargo traffic an agreement is signed with JSW Group of companies and 2 other such proposals are under consideration. He informed about the development of Ro-Ro Pax terminal and about the MbPA efforts for development of cruise terminal of International standard on 4 lakh sq. feet area by July 2024. He requested the officers and employees to come up with ideas and suggestions to make 150th year programme a grand success.

On the occasion, the Chairman distributed certificates to the winners of various competitions conducted under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The iconic Gateway of India, Port Bhavan and other buildings of MbPA have been illuminated with the hues of Tri-Colour to mark the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Also, the cars were displayed at DCT in such a way that the pattern represented the numeric 75.

Adesh Titarmare, IAS, Dy. Chairman, MbPA, Rakesh Shrivastava, CVO, MbPA, Members of the Board, HoDs, employees and their family members and Stakeholders were also present.