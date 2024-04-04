Mukka Proteins bags orders worth Rs. 50.39 crores from Ever Light Oil Industrial Co. Ltd. and Uni Best General Trading FZE

Photo credit: IANS

Mukka Proteins, headquartered in Mangaluru, specializes in producing fish meal, fish oil, and fish soluble paste, vital components used in the production of aqua feed (for fish and shrimp), poultry feed (for broiler and layer), and pet food (dog and cat food). Recently, the company secured Purchase Orders totaling Rs. 50.39 Crores from M/s. Ever Light Oil Industrial Co. Ltd. and M/s. Uni Best General Trading FZE for the supply of Fish Meal.

This latest development adds to Mukka Proteins' robust order book, which now amounts to approximately Rs. 153 Crores.

Mohammed Haris, MD and CEO, Mukka Proteins said "We are thrilled to receive this order and are fully committed to delivering exceptional products and services to exceed our customer's expectations. This order reflects our dedication to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, and we look forward to building a long-lasting partnership."