MP CM inaugurates Jio 5G services at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple, Mahakaal Mahalok

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched Jio 5G services at the holy shrine of Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga and the Mahakaal Mahalok, the company said on Wednesday.

The chief minister said that in less than 30 days Indore will also go live with the Jio True 5G network, according to the statement issued by Jio.

"The Mahakaleshwar temple and Mahakaal Mahalok is a religious landmark in Ujjain. Lakhs of devotees from across the country and the world visit the shrine daily to seek blessings of Lord Shiva. The launch is an important milestone for MP and its people who will benefit immensely by Jio's True 5G services," Chouhan said.

He said that 5G will enable citizens and the government to remain connected on real time basis and will also improve implementation and efficiency of government schemes for the last-mile user.

Jio said that it demonstrated the immersive benefits of 5G in the field of healthcare through the Jio Community Clinic medical kit and the revolutionary AR-VR device -- Jio Glass.

These benefits will bring transformational changes in the lives of the people in Madhya Pradesh, it said.

Jio is at present running a beta trial of 5G services and providing unlimited 5G data to its select customers at no extra cost.

"We are blessed to commence Jio True 5G services from the Mahakaal Mahalok, which is now Madhya Pradesh's first Jio True 5G corridor. Soon, the True 5G network will expand rapidly across the length and breadth of Madhya Pradesh. Jio is the only 5G network to be present here," a Jio spokesperson said.