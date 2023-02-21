Minister of Power RK Singh inaugurates 15th edition of ELECRAMA 2023

-

The Ministry of Power, Government of India participated in the ELECRAMA – 2023, the largest standalone electrical exhibition in the world at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, showcasing various innovations in the Energy Sector.

The Power Pavilion was inaugurated by the Hon’ble Cabinet Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy R K Singh in the presence of Vivek Kumar Dewangan, Chairman & Managing Director, REC Limited, and other officials from REC.

The Power Pavilion has centered around the theme ‘Re-imagining the Future: Metamorphosis of the Power Sector in India’. It is designed on the metaphor of a butterfly to showcase the transformation of the Power Sector in India. It is a tribute to the people, the policies, and the technology that drives transformation and provides a glimpse of the vibrant and dynamic Indian Power Sector that is propelling the growth of the country with a vision to achieve net zero economy leadership in green energy.

Power Sector PSUs including REC, PFC, NTPC, NHPC, PGCIL, SJVN, THDC India Limited, etc. participated in the Power Pavilion that is showcasing multiple technologies and initiatives such as Smart Meters, Smart Feeder Management Systems, HVDC, Methanol production, e-Mobility, Energy Transition, Green Financing, RDSS, Smart Cities, Smart Grids, etc.

Speaking on the occasion, CMD, REC Vivek Kumar Dewangan congratulated the organizers of ELECRAMA for having organized this event which has brought all the stakeholders in the entire power sector value chain and all manufacturers on a common platform. “Since India is chairing the G-20 Presidency this year and energy transition has become the focal point, this event is showcasing India's potential and leadership role in the energy transition which is taking place globally”, he said.

