MGL conducts an Emergency Mock Drill at its City Gate Station in Ambernath

MGL conducted a major mock drill session at its City Gate Station (CGS) in Ambernath on 15th September, 2022 for reaffirming the responsiveness of the team in a crisis situation and to meet regulatory requirements.

A fire incident was simulated on ground, where response time frame and appropriateness of actions were observed. The mock drill was conducted with the help of Additional Ambernath MIDC Fire Brigade, Police authorities and Traffic Police, Mutual Aid Response Group (MARG), District Disaster Management cell and DISH (Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health) teams, all of whom played a major part in executing their role in handling the situation.

After the successful completion of the mock drill, representatives from the Fire Brigade, Police and MARG shared their feedback regarding the drill and on areas of improvement in handling a situation like this. MGL’s response in handling the situation was highly appreciated by the concerned authorities.