Metropolis’ MedEngage Scholarship Programme recognises 250 medical students with scholarship grants

Metropolis Foundation, the CSR arm of Metropolis Healthcare, organized the 5th edition of the MedEngage Scholarship Summit 2023 on Sunday. The MedEngage Scholarship Programme, a flagship CSR initiative of Metropolis, awarded scholarship grants totaling INR 1.7 crore to 250 medical students (final year MBBS and MD/DNB). This is in recognition of their achievements towards academic scores, extra-curricular activities, and research papers/thesis presentations.

Dr Sushil Shah, Chairman, Metropolis, said here recently that while the scholarships were given through the Metropolis Foundation in recognition of the students’ achievements in academic scores, extra-curricular activities and research papers/thesis presentations, while about 50% of them were women in the program, which witnessed the related registrations coming from 516 cities in 29 states of India.

Describing MedEngage as a holistic, medical outreach programme aimed at nurturing young medical talent in the “future healthcare acumen” of India, Shah said that such deserving and meritorious students would also be given practical knowledge through Metropolis’ world-class laboratories and an-board panel.

Commenting on the MedEngage Scholarship Programme, Dr. Duru Shah, Chairperson, Metropolis Foundation said: “We are extremely happy to receive the overwhelmingly positive responses from the young medical doctors for this scholarship programme year after year. We firmly believe that education is essential to the holistic development of the nation’s youth. Through the MedEngage program, Metropolis Foundation hopes to improve the academic landscape in the country and “Empower and Encourage” our students - Our Future Healthcare warriors to contribute to the healthcare ecosystem.”

She highlighted the fact that sex education in the country should reach all teenagers and that all their queries should be answered. Their app Tooshytoask is helping youngsters to get their questions answered.

Dr. Kirti Chadha, Chief Scientific Officer and Group Head – CSR, Metropolis Healthcare commented: “MedEngage, a medical college outreach program conceptualized by our Chairman and executed by the CSR arm of Metropolis embodies the true values of Metropolis Foundation – to nurture, educate, empower, and encourage young medical students in their undergraduate and post graduate critical formative years. We conducted numerous surveys and interviews of potential beneficiaries before launching this program and weaved in all areas where tomorrow’s doctors need hand holding, guidance, orientation, financial and academic research support. We opened our doors and our resources to budding medical minds to enable them to succeed nationally and internationally. This timely support serves as a steppingstone for them in their difficult pursuit of excellence journey spanning science & innovation. Digitization of the module scope and beneficiary application has further helped us reach remote corners of the country impacting across tier city boundaries. As medical colleges and DNB hospitals in the country increase, we have also been increasing our budget and number of beneficiaries to ensure a sizeable percentage of eligible population gets impacted with program benefits.”

The Summit celebrated scholarship recipients in six different categories, including Champion of Champions, Pedagogue, Scholar Collar, The Vibrant One, Wizkid, and Wordsmith. Medical Luminaries from different specialities graced the event as speakers and helped honour the GenNext, the nation’s up-and-coming medical talent.