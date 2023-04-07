Medical evacuation of Indian Chief Officer of Singapore flag vessel MV Hafina Express at 50 NM west of Mumbai

Maritime Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC), Mumbai received information from Singapore flag vessel MV Hafina Express on passage to Singapore from Kuwait regarding 42 Yrs aged Chief Officer suffered fractured left knee requiring urgent medical attention to prevent severe complications.

Considering the criticality of the patient, ICG medical officer provided medical advice and Indian Coast Guard ship ICGS C-439 was dispatched. ICG Ship carried out safe medical evacuation of critically injured patient at 50 N miles west of Mumbai. The patient was thereafter transferred safely to Candy hospital, Mumbai for further medical management in coordination with various stakeholders.

Prompt and professional coordination by ICG resulted in providing immediate relief to critically injured Chief Officer Milind Tamore and facilitated continuation of passage of maritime trade.

The safe and professional evacuation is yet an another example of ICG assets living upto the motto of “we protect” and the adage “YATRA, TATRA, SARVATRA”.