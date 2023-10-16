Medical Evacuation Of Chinese Crew From MV Hua Wei 8, Off Mumbai By Indian Coast Guard

On 13 Oct 23, at 2122 hrs, Indian Coast Guard Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC),Mumbai, the Maritime search and rescue coordinator on the Indian Western Coast, had received a request from a Panama flagged vessel MT Hua Wei 8 regarding severe medical condition of 49 yrs Chinese crew onboard the vessel. The patient was reportedly suffering from stroke combined with Hemiplegia. The vessel was on its voyage from New Mangalore to Bin Qasim Pakistan and was in position 122 nautical miles from Mumbai and was planning to altered course to head towards Mumbai for medical cover.

On 14 Oct 23, the master of the ship and the local agent of the vessel's company requested Indian Coast Guard for evacuating the patient view non availability of the tug. Considering the critical status of the patient, Indian Coast Guard Ship C-439 was deployed at 0700 hrs on 14 Oct 23 for medical evacuation of the patient. Amidst the extremely low visibility conditions, C-439 successfully evacuated the patient from the vessel from Mumbai Anchorage at 0830 hrs and Disembarked the patient at Mumbai harbour.

The patient was subsequently handed over to the local agent at Mumbai Port berth for further medical management ashore at 1130 hrs on 14 Oct 23. This operation once again validated ICGs commitment for Maritime safety in Indian waters.