Maha CM releases Special Postal Cover with Special Cancellation

A Special Postal Cover with Special Cancellation on Centenary celebration of ‘Topiwala National Medical College and B.Y.L. Nair Charitable Hospital, Mumbai–400008’ was released on September 4, 2021 in the presence of Uddhav Thackeray, Chief Minister Maharashtra, Aditya Thackeray, Environment and Tourism Minister Maharashtra, Aslam Shaikh, Textile Minister Maharashtra, Kishori Pednekar, Mayor MCGM, I. S. Chahal, Municipal Commissioner, H. C. Agrawal Chief PMG, Maharashtra Circle, Suresh Kakani, A.M.C.(W.S.), Dr. Ramesh N. Bharmal – Director (M.E.& M.H.), Dean Nair Hospital and many other dignitaries.

