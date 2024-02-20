Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi Takes Over As Vice Chief Of The Army Staff From Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar

Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi has assumed the appointment of the Vice Chief of the Army Staff on February 19, 2024. On assumption of appointment, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi laid wreath at the National War Memorial and was accorded Guard of

Honour at the South Block Lawns.

Prior to taking over as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi was tenanting the appointment of General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command from 2022-2024 in extremely challenging operational environment.

An alumnus of Sainik School, Rewa (MP), Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi was commissioned into 18 JAMMU & KASHMIR RIFLES in 1984, a unit he later commanded. The General officer has had a unique distinction of balanced exposure of both Northern and Western Theatres.

During his illustrious career spanning across 39 years, he has held command appointments in challenging operational environments, spanning the length and breadth of the country. He commanded his unit in Kashmir Valley as well as in Rajasthan. He has been Sector Commander and Inspector General Assam Rifles in intense Counter Terrorism environment in the North East. Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi commanded the Rising Star Corps with operational role along the Western Borders. He later commanded the prestigious Northern Army from 2022-24 in extremely challenging operational environment along both northern and western borders. During his command, he provided Strategic guidance & Operational oversight for planning and execution of sustained operations along the northern and western borders, besides orchestrating the dynamic Counter-Terrorism operations in J&K. During this period, the General officer was actively engaged in the ongoing negotiations with China in resolving the vexed border issue. He was also involved in modernisation and equipping of the largest Army Command of Indian Army, where he steered the induction of indigenous equipment as part of Atmanirbhar Bharat. He synergised with people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh for convergent Nation-Building outcomes and infrastructure development.

Besides the challenging command assignments, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi has tenanted important staff appointments in Headquarters Armoured Brigade, Mountain Division, Strike Corps and Integrated HQ (Army). As Director General Infantry, he had steered and fast-tracked capital procurement of weapons for the three services, leading to significant and visible capability enhancement for our Armed Forces. As Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Information System & Coordination), the General officer gave impetus to automation and absorption of niche technologies in the Indian Army. Being a technology enthusiast, he worked towards enhancing the technical threshold of all ranks in Northern Command and pushed for ‘Critical and Emerging Technologies’ like Big Data Analytics, AI, Quantum and Blockchain-based solutions.

The General officer has held instructional appointments to include tenures at Infantry School and Army War College, Mhow. The General officer’s two overseas tenures include Somalia, as part of HQ UNOSOM II and Seychelles as Military Advisor to the Govt of Seychelles.

The General officer has attended the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington & Higher Command Course at AWC, Mhow. The General officer was conferred ‘Distinguished Fellow’ in the coveted NDC equivalent course at USAWC, Carlisle, USA. He has an M Phil in Defence & Management Studies, in addition to the two Master’s Degrees in Strategic Studies and Military Science including one from USAWC, USA. The General officer has also authored / presented articles in various professional forums / journals. He has pioneered the

first ever compendium on Indo - Myanmar Border Management.

Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi took over as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff from Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar, who now has been appointed as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command. He has rich experience in operations, intelligence, operational logistics, force structuring and modernisation initiatives.