KSD'S Model College Hosts Model Job Fair 2024

In a collaborative effort between KSD's Model College (Autonomous) and TNS India Foundation, the Model Job Fair 2024 was held today, marking a significant milestone in the journey of final year students towards securing their professional futures. This event, aimed at providing a platform for students who had undergone soft skills training by TNS thereby achieving 100% placement for them.

A total of 485 participants from Model College and neighboring institutions competed for various jobs in a diverse array of esteemed companies. The outcome was nothing short of extraordinary, as all 485 participating students secured placements, illustrating the efficacy of both their academic preparation and soft skills training.

The breakdown of company-wise placements is as follows:

- Kotak Mahindra Bank: 30 students

- Aditya Birla Insurance: 19 students

- PRK Solution: 8 students

- YES Bank: 24 students

- ICICI Prudential Life Insurance: 18 students

- Integrated Solution: 36 students

- Audentia Research Pvt: 29 students

- Antraweb Technologies: 27 students

- Motilal Oswal: 19 students

- Mahindra Business Solution: 54 students

- Stanco Solution: 27 students

- Jobuzz: 75 students

- HDB Financial Service: 18 students

- Calibehr: 27 students

- IDBI Bank (Hyfly Consultancy): 74 students

The overwhelming response from both students and recruiters underscores the importance of such initiatives in bridging the gap between academia and industry. It reflects the commitment of KSD'S Model College and TNS India Foundation towards empowering students with the necessary skills and opportunities to thrive in today's competitive job market.

As the curtains draw on the Model Job Fair 2024, it leaves behind a legacy of achievement and serves as a testament to the potential and promise of young talents poised to make their mark in the professional realm.