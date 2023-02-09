KIIT Polytechnic Among First-Time NBA Accredited Polytechnics

e-Paper Get App
Thursday, February 09, 2023
The National Board of Accreditation has accredited three diploma engineering programmes of KIIT Polytechnic. The accreditation certifies the institutional activities, structure and achievement towards attaining desired outcomes.

A six-member team of experts from NBA visited the institution during 4-6 November 2022 and assessed several criteria. They included teaching, learning, faculty contribution, student progression, infrastructure and governance.

In August 2022, KIIT Polytechnic was awarded Rank 1 among all government and private polytechnics of the state by QCI & SCTE & VT. On the achievement, the Founder of KIIT-KISS and KIIT Polytechnic Dr. Achyuta Samanta congratulated the students, staff, saying it is a big achievement for the institute. The accreditation comes at a time when KIIT is holding its silver jubilee celebration. KIIT Polytechnic was established in 1995.

