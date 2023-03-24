Keystone Realtors receives full occupancy certificate for Rustomjee Seasons

Keystone Group

Situated in the heart of the BKC Annexe, Rustomjee Seasons, the finest gated community of the received the occupancy certificate for its last tower, which now marks Rustomjee Seasons as complete & fully ready. Launched in 2015, Rustomjee Seasons has been one of the fastest constructed projects with the fastest slab casted in as low as seven days. Ever since the launch of the project, the gated community has been applauded by stakeholders across the spectrum.

Spread across 3.8 acres of land, Rustomjee Seasons consists of 6 towers along with 20+ modern lifestyle amenities. Rustomjee Seasons has been home to gentry of CEOs, CXOs, & the likes. It’s been a first choice in the neighbourhood amongst the corporate honchos. With over 400 families residing at Rustomjee Seasons, this project offers great access and connectivity to all parts of Mumbai. Built on the core of design thinking, this project has elevated offerings including design concepts by ace architect and interior designer - Alfaz Miller. The project is one of the finest offerings of its kind.

Talking about the completion, Boman Irani, CMD, Rustomjee Group, said, “Rustomjee Seasons has been one of our most successful projects built on our philosophy of building healthy communities. It was designed & built with intention of bringing likeminded people together and providing them with unique spaces where interactions and relationships can flourish. Homeowners have benefited tremendously from this project and we couldn’t have been more proud - we have seen our buyers enjoy a great upgraded lifestyle, a cohesive community that’s been there for each other. Our buyers have benefitted from high rental yields at Rustomjee Seasons. At Rustomjee, we will continue to deliver the best of the state-of-art amenities & experiences and commit to building a community that has something for everyone.”

In 2022, the project not only won the award for Best Redevelopment Project of the Year but also No.1 Selling Project by value in the neighborhood by CRE matrix for the second quarter of the year. With bespoke amenities like a mini theatre, a maze garden, alfresco dining, a forest walk, a performance zone and an open to sky podium apart from a senior citizen zone, a toddler’s creative studio, multipurpose courts, indoor games zone, gymnasium and a swimming pool, Rustomjee Seasons promises an elevated standard of living for all its members.

About Keystone Realtors Limited

Incorporated in 1996, Keystone Realtors Limited is one of the prominent Mumbai-based real estate developer. The Company has a substantial portfolio of projects spanning the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), with 32 Completed Projects, 12 Ongoing Projects, and 21 Forthcoming Projects that cover all price points, from affordable to super premium. So far, the Company has delivered over 20 million square feet, with a pipeline of 34 million square feet in the works. The management team's extensive experience, asset-light approach, and integrated real estate development model are all part of the commitment to creating positive experiences for stakeholders and delighting customers.