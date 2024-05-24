 Joint Passing Out Parade Of Combat Aviators Course Aviation Helicopter Instructors Course And Remotely Piloted Aircraft System Instructor Culminates At Nashik
e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryJoint Passing Out Parade Of Combat Aviators Course Aviation Helicopter Instructors Course And Remotely Piloted Aircraft System Instructor Culminates At Nashik

Joint Passing Out Parade Of Combat Aviators Course Aviation Helicopter Instructors Course And Remotely Piloted Aircraft System Instructor Culminates At Nashik

FPJ BureauUpdated: Friday, May 24, 2024, 01:51 PM IST
article-image

The "Combined Passing Out Parade" for all student officers attending various Aviation and Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) courses at the Army Aviation Training School (CATS) took place on May 22, 2024.

All student officers who successfully completed the various Aviation and RPAS courses marched together and received their wings and badges. Trophies were awarded to officers who excelled in various disciplines to recognize their outstanding achievements.

The ceremony was presided over by Lieutenant General Ajay Kumar Suri, Director General and Colonel Commandant of the Army Aviation Corps. During their training, the officers underwent rigorous flying and ground training, utilizing the latest training aids like simulators. A total of 42 officers, including a woman officer, graduated as combat aviators and RPAS crew members.

The Army Aviation Corps, now in its 38th year, continues to be a formidable force multiplier and a key combat enabler for the Indian Army.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

OIL signs agreement with NRL for transportation of additional petroleum products through NSPL

OIL signs agreement with NRL for transportation of additional petroleum products through NSPL

Joint Passing Out Parade Of Combat Aviators Course Aviation Helicopter Instructors Course And...

Joint Passing Out Parade Of Combat Aviators Course Aviation Helicopter Instructors Course And...

THDCIL’s CMD conducts an extensive inspection visit at 2400 MW Tehri Power Complex

THDCIL’s CMD conducts an extensive inspection visit at 2400 MW Tehri Power Complex

Indian Coast Guard Leads The Way In Marine Environmental Protection

Indian Coast Guard Leads The Way In Marine Environmental Protection

Babus, mantris & buzz: Who is giving credible news?

Babus, mantris & buzz: Who is giving credible news?