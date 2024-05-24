Joint Passing Out Parade Of Combat Aviators Course Aviation Helicopter Instructors Course And Remotely Piloted Aircraft System Instructor Culminates At Nashik

The "Combined Passing Out Parade" for all student officers attending various Aviation and Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) courses at the Army Aviation Training School (CATS) took place on May 22, 2024.

All student officers who successfully completed the various Aviation and RPAS courses marched together and received their wings and badges. Trophies were awarded to officers who excelled in various disciplines to recognize their outstanding achievements.

The ceremony was presided over by Lieutenant General Ajay Kumar Suri, Director General and Colonel Commandant of the Army Aviation Corps. During their training, the officers underwent rigorous flying and ground training, utilizing the latest training aids like simulators. A total of 42 officers, including a woman officer, graduated as combat aviators and RPAS crew members.

The Army Aviation Corps, now in its 38th year, continues to be a formidable force multiplier and a key combat enabler for the Indian Army.