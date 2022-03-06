JNPT expresses gratitude to all the voluntary retired employees for their relentless service

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), India's premier container port, had introduced a scheme for all JNPT employees called Special Voluntary Retirement Scheme (SVRS) 2021. Under this scheme, 439 employees of JNPT got voluntarily retired on February 28, 2022.

The farewell event was conducted for four days February 21, 22, 23, and 28. Expressing gratitude towards the employees, Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, JNPT, said, "JNPT will always be thankful for the relentless work of the employees. All the milestones that JNPT has achieved are because of the dedicated work of employees like you. Your contribution to the growth and development of JNPT will always be remembered, and you all will always be a part of the JNPT family."

The JNPT management organized a special farewell event for these employees attended by Unmesh Sharad Wagh, IRS, Dy. Chairman, JNPT. During the address at the farewell event, he said, All the retired employees' officers are ambassadors of JNPT and JNPT would always be with you. Employees getting retired were felicitated at the function by Deputy Chairman in the presence of Labour Trustees, HoDs, Senior officials, JNPT employees and families.

Employees taking retirement under the SVRS scheme were given a comprehensive ex-gratia package along with several other terminal benefits like balance in PF account, cash equivalent of accumulated earned leaves, gratuity, pension, commutation and above all medical benefits at par with regular employees.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 04:10 PM IST