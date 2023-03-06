'Jan Aushadhi Train' departs from Pune station

‘Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana’ branded on 12149 Pune – Danapur Superfast Express flagged off today from Pune Stations spreading about the availability of Janaushadhi medicines

Jan Aushadhi Diwas, 2023 is being celebrated as ‘Jan Aushadhi - Ek Kadam Matri Shakti Ki Ore’ on 3rd March, 2023, across the country. 12149 Pune – Danapur Superfast Express branded (wrapped) with ‘Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyonjana’ has been flagged off from Pune Station on 3.3.2023. The branding of this train spreading awareness about the Jan Aushadhi Generic medicine available through more than 9000 kendras at affordable prices will be covered in 4 states for 2 months.

Another 'Jan Aushadhi Train' was flagged off from Hazrat Nizzamuddin Railway Station. On 3rd day of the weeklong celebrations, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India and Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Govt. of India flagged off a 'Jan Aushadhi Train' (Chhattisgarh Samparkranti Express) from Hazrat Nizzamuddin Station. This will help to spread awareness about Jan Aushadhi Generic medicines which are available through more than 9000 Kendra at affordable prices. This train will travel to more than 4 States for 2 months.