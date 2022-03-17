IRFC celebrates International Women's Day

With the objective of celebrating the achievements and contributions of women towards building a better society, Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited (IRFC) organized a seminar on "Women - Flag Bearers of India" on the occasion of International Women's Day at IRFC Office premises in New Delhi. The sisters and brothers from Brahma Kumaris’ Centre at Lodhi Road conducted a training session on meditation for women executives and employees of IRFC. They also educated them about the benefits of meditation and how they can push themselves to achieve more in their lives through the practice of Raj Yoga.

Jayanti Banerjee, wife of Amitabh Banerjee, Chairman and Managing Director, IRFC was the chief guest on the occasion. Shelly Verma Director (Finance) and wives of executives of IRFC also participated in the seminar.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 01:53 AM IST