IRCTC now offers delicious Navratri thali through IRCTC e-Catering

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC) is a Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, Government of India. IRCTC has been set up as an extended arm of the Indian Railways to upgrade, professionalize, and manage the catering and hospitality services at stations, on trains, and in other locations and to promote domestic and international tourism.

E-Catering is one of the latest additions to the catering and hospitality business of IRCTC through which the company has been able to amalgamate technology with food. This internet-based service is an initiative of IRCTC that allows passengers to book food of their choice from partner restaurants and food outlets through a mobile application while traveling on the train. Food is being delivered to the passengers on their respective seat/berth.

This Navratri leave your worries about observing fast while traveling by train as IRCTC will provide ‘vrat ka khana’ during your journey at select stations through e-Catering services.

IRCTC is said to have come up with this service keeping in mind the ritualistic fast observed by many during the festival. This facility has been introduced from 12.10.2023 and the menu comprises satvik diet like sabudana, sendha namak, kuttu ka atta, and certain vegetables with items like Sabudana ki khichdi, Dry Makhane Sabudana Moongfali Namkeen, Aloo ki Tikki, Navratri Thali, Jeera Aloo, French Fries, Sabudana Vada, Falhari Chuda, Falhari Thali, Malai Barfi, Rasmalai, Milk Cake, Sadi Barfi, Lassi, Plain Curd etc.

“This year IRCTC, in a bid to make train travel during this time of the year less of a hassle, is offering vrat ka khana’ as a part of its e-Catering menu,” the IRCTC statement said, adding that these special meals will be available through select restaurants and at multiple stations on the Indian Railways network.

Stations offering Navratri Meals are approximately 96 stations to be increased further such as New Delhi, Kanpur Central, Jabalpur, Ratlam, Jaipur, Patna, Rajendra Nagar, Ambala Cantt., Jhansi, Aurangabad, Akola, Itarsi, Vasai Road, Nasik Road, Jabalpur, Surat, Kalyan, Borivali, Durg, Gwalior, Mathura, Nagpur, Bhopal and Ahemadnagar etc. Passengers will be able to avail this service through pre-orders on IRCTC’s e-Catering website www.ecatering.irctc.co.in or "Food-on-track" app.

Travelers can place their orders at least two hours before the scheduled journey time with a valid PNR, the statement said, adding that passengers may opt to pre-pay or POD Pay- on- delivery, as per their convenience.

Bidding an adieu to the food woes all that one needs now is to sit back, download the "Food-on-Track" app, and select from a vast range of delectable fare and "Navratri Thali" while on a journey with Indian Railways!

