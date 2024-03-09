 International Delegation joins SCOPE’s Women’s Day celebration
e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryInternational Delegation joins SCOPE’s Women’s Day celebration

International Delegation joins SCOPE’s Women’s Day celebration

FPJ BureauUpdated: Saturday, March 09, 2024, 01:52 AM IST
article-image

Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) observed the International Women’s Day at SCOPE Complex, New Delhi. Atul Sobti, Director General, SCOPE calling women ‘multifaceted’ and the ‘embodiment of strength and exuberance’, exhorted them to give their best and transcend to newer heights of success. The celebrations were joined by International delegates from 25 countries as part of VVGNLI program.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

B Natural celebrates Farmerettes on International Women’s Day

B Natural celebrates Farmerettes on International Women’s Day

Babus, mantris & buzz: Why Telangana CM admires Gujarat model?

Babus, mantris & buzz: Why Telangana CM admires Gujarat model?

Adani Electricity and Adani Foundation join hands to celebrate International Women's Day

Adani Electricity and Adani Foundation join hands to celebrate International Women's Day

PNB Celebrates International Women’s Day

PNB Celebrates International Women’s Day

ICG, CGWWA Organise Women Wellness And Cancer Screening Camp On Occasion Of International Women’s...

ICG, CGWWA Organise Women Wellness And Cancer Screening Camp On Occasion Of International Women’s...