Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) observed the International Women’s Day at SCOPE Complex, New Delhi. Atul Sobti, Director General, SCOPE calling women ‘multifaceted’ and the ‘embodiment of strength and exuberance’, exhorted them to give their best and transcend to newer heights of success. The celebrations were joined by International delegates from 25 countries as part of VVGNLI program.
International Delegation joins SCOPE’s Women’s Day celebration
FPJ BureauUpdated: Saturday, March 09, 2024, 01:52 AM IST