International Association President accuses tech giant of copyright infringement

The International Publishers Association (IPA)President, Karine Pansa, is leading the charge against major tech companies, accusing them of copyright infringement in their use of protected content for AI-generated materials. Pansa, who recently visited India for the New Delhi World Book Fair, revealed that the IPA is actively engaging with member countries, including India, to collectively address this issue. The crux of the matter lies in the unauthorized reproduction of materials, including books, through AI training, without obtaining consent or providing remuneration to the original publishers. Pansa emphasizes the need for publishers to assert the value of their work, calling for awareness within the industry and support against the alleged infringement.

The IPA, founded in 1896, has positioned itself as the world's largest federation dedicated to promoting and defending copyright. With over 100 member associations from 81 countries, the organization is gearing up to pen an open letter addressing the global concern of tech giants allegedly infringing on publishers' copyrights through AI. Renowned authors, including John Grisham and George RR Martin, have filed lawsuits over the unauthorized use of their text in AI training, adding weight to Pansa's claims. Pansa encourages embracing AI technology while underscoring the importance of respecting original creative works within the existing legal framework.

In response to concerns about AI's impact on the writing profession, Pansa clarifies that she supports technology adoption but firmly asserts that the original creation belongs to authors. While advocating against amending copyright laws, she believes the current legal framework is equipped to hold tech companies accountable for any violations. As the IPA prepares to address this issue on a global scale, the clash between defenders of copyright and tech giants pushing the boundaries of AI-generated content is poised to escalate.