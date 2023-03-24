‘Interactions’, a film on environment awareness, screened by Consulate General of India in Geneva

In order to raise awareness about environment and biodiversity, the Consulate General of India here screened the film ‘Interactions’, produced under the auspices of the United Nations with integration of GAIL (India) Limited, before a select audience comprising diplomats, industrialists and persons connected with the cultural world. The screening was done on Wednesday in the presence of Indra Mani Pandey, Ambassador & Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations and Sunil A Achaya, Consul General of India at Geneva as part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations. ‘Interactions’ is part of a global campaign to create connections between nature, humans and animals through biodiversity, climate change, environment and water risks. It comprises of 12 short films produced by Art for the World (Geneva, Switzerland) with the participation of 12 international film-makers under the auspices of UN’s COP15 (Conference of the United Nations on Biodiversity) and WAAS (World Academy of Art and Science). The world premier of this film was held in Rome in October, 2022 and its Asia premier was held during International Film Festival of India at Goa.