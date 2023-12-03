IndianOil sweeps PRSI National Awards with a record-breaking win demonstrating excellence in communications

In a resounding triumph at the prestigious Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) National Awards 2023, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. clinched 35 awards across categories. This outstanding achievement underscores the exceptional prowess of IndianOil's Corporate Communications teams, reinforcing the company's unwavering commitment to excellence in public relations and communication, and solidified IndianOil's position as an industry trailblazer.

The awards were presented during a glittering ceremony held at the International Public Relations Festival organized by PRSI from November 25-27, 2023, in New Delhi. The event brought together IndianOil's Corporate Communications teams from various locations across the country, to receive well-deserved honors in diverse categories.

IndianOil teams had a clean sweep in the Coffee-Table Book category and won honours in the key categories like Annual Report, Corporate Website, e-newsletter, public awareness campaigns, house journals, corporate films and more. The Fortune 500 company also picked-up laurels in the field of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (launching of AV GAS 100 LL) and launching of Biofuel Alliance during G20 Summit. In the beyond business endeavours, IndianOil was adjudged as the Best PSU implementing CSR and was also recognised for specific initiatives like Skill Development, promoting Medical & Health amidst underprivileged women, introducing cancer care programmes, creating human milk banks among others.

The list of accolades received by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is a testament to the organization's dedication to maintaining the highest standards in public relations and communication supporting the connect with large stakeholder groups.

Established in 1958, PRSI has been a cornerstone in leveraging communication tools to shape public opinion on critical national and social issues. Over the years PRSI has consistently championed the highest standards in the field of communication and PR.