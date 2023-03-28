Indian Institute Of Interior Designers to honour master designer AR. Sanjay Puri

Arch Sanjay Puri |

Indian Institute of Interior Designers, founded in the year 1972, is celebrating its 50th year and has planned a slew of felicitation programmes to honour great achievements of fellow professionals. To begin with, IIID shall be honouring Master designer Ar. Sanjay Puri, founder of Sanjay Puri Architects on 31st March 2023 at MCA Club, BKC, Bandra East.

IIID Mumbai Regional Chapter led by its chairman Hasmukh Shah has organized a live talk show where Ar. Sanjay Puri shall talk about his design journey and also about receiving numerous awards in India as well as globally. This seminar shall be very insightful for all the fellow members and professionals. Sanjay Puri Architects are listed in top 100 architects worldwide by Archdaily. “Sanjay Puri Architects” is included by Architizer.com, New York in their list of the top 136 design firms worldwide. The firm tops the list of World Architect Community, UK award winners across the world. Winning the World Architecture Festival’s Best Housing object of the Year 2018 in Amsterdam and the World’s Best Residential building in the LEAF Awards, London, the firm has won over 225 awards including 150 international award and 80 National awards. This gala event is open to all Members of IIID and non-member fellow professionals.

Today, with over 8,000 members in 31 chapters & centres across India, IIID is true representative of the Interior Design fraternity within the country as well as globally. IIID is a member of APSDA: Asia Pacific Space Designers Alliance and IFI: International Federation of Interior Architects/Designers.