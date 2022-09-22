Indian Coast Guard – US Coast Guard conduct joint exercise

The four days’ visit of United States Coast Guard Cutter Midgett to Chennai on a goodwill visit culminated todate 19 Sep 22. During the visit USCG ship had professional exchanges on VBSS, Cross Deck visits, Friendly Volleyball match with Indian Coast Guard counterparts from 16 to 19 Sep 2022.

Joint Exercise Named “Abhyas-01/22” was conducted off Chennai on 19 Sep 2022. The exercise focused towards acquainting the Coast Guards with each other’s capabilities and strengthen their working level relationship towards enhancing inter-operability in the field of maritime search and rescue, boarding operations and other maritime law enforcement duties.

The highlights of the exercise encompassed various fleet maneuvers, the scenario of the hijacking of a vessel and subsequent rescue of its crew in a coordinated anti-piracy joint operation of both countries. Interdiction of pirated vessel, coordinated joint Boarding operation, SAR demonstration and external fire-fighting to salvage burning ships were the other highlights of the exercise.