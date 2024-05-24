Indian Coast Guard Leads The Way In Marine Environmental Protection

In line with its unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship, the Indian Coast Guard organized a Pollution Response Seminar and Mock Drill in West Bengal. The two-day event, held on 22-23 May 2024, at the Headquarters Coast Guard District No. 8(WB) in Haldia, brought together key stakeholders from various central and state agencies, alongside oil handling agencies (OHAs), to address the critical challenges of combating oil spills at sea.

Distinguished speakers, including seasoned officers from the Indian Coast Guard and representatives from the Haldia Dock Complex, delved into the intricacies of marine pollution response strategies and exchanged best practices, laying the groundwork for enhanced collaboration and preparedness.

Highlight of the seminar was the immersive tabletop exercise, where stakeholders collaborated in simulated scenarios, honing their response capabilities and fostering synergy among all involved parties. Practical demonstrations showcasing state-of-the-art pollution response equipment provided participants with hands-on experience, further augmenting their readiness to tackle environmental crises effectively.

Commander, CGDHQ-8(WB), emphasized the pivotal role of synergy and effective implementation of the National Oil Spill Disaster Contingency Plan (NOS-DCP), he underscored the collective responsibility in safeguarding our precious marine resources and the Indian Coast Guard's steadfast resolve to uphold its mandate of ensuring safer seas and cleaner coasts.