Indian Coast Guard auxiliary barge Urja Prabha launched on March 5, by Viraj Sharma W/O IG DR Sharma PTM, TM, Deputy Director General (M&M) at Shoft Shipyard, Bharuch. Urja Prabha is 36.96 Mtr long with draft of 1.85 mtrs . It is designed to cargo ship fuel, aviation fuel and fresh water with a capacity of 50 ton, 10 ton and 40 ton respectively. The barge will enhance the Indian Coast Guard operations by extending logistics support to ICG ships deployed in sea at far flung areas for various charter of duties.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 02:26 PM IST