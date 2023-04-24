IMC hosts Certificate Distribution Function of Arbitration Course with Judges of Bombay High Court

In the presence of honourable judges from the Bombay High Court, the IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IMC) and its Arbitration Committee organised the Certificate Distribution function, following the successful conclusion of the 7 Day Course on Arbitration 2023, which was held at IMC today. The certificates were given at the hands of His Lordship The Justice R. D. Dhanuka, His Lordship The Justice K. R. Shriram, His Lordship The Justice G. S. Kulkarni, Her Ladyship The Justice Bharati Dangre among others. The other High Court judges who attended the ceremony were His Lordship and The Justice Kamal Khata.

Gautam T. Mehta, Chair, Arbitration Committee, IMC and (practicing Counsel and Advocate, and Arbitrator) and Bhavesh V. Panjuani, Co-chair, Arbitration Committee, IMC (Advocate & Solicitor, and partner of M/s. Mulla & Mulla and Craigie Blunt & Caroe) led the 7 Day Course on Arbitration 2023. The event was also graced by Anant Singhania, President, IMC, Ajit Mangrulkar, Director General, IMC, Sanjay Mehta, Deputy Director General, IMC and Ms. Sheetal Kalro, Deputy Director General, IMC.

At the distribution ceremony, Certificates were awarded upon successful completion of the course to individuals who attended a minimum of eleven (11) full/entire sessions out of the fourteen (14) sessions of the Arbitration. The certificates were awarded to 48 participants this year.

This Certificate Course is intended to provide a fairly detailed understanding of various legal and practical aspects of arbitration, including provisions of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, as amended in 2015, 2019, and 2021. The Course would also attempt to cover current viewpoints as they emerge from court decisions.

For many years, IMC has taken on the responsibility of raising awareness of Arbitration as a valuable and successful technique of ADR, and has been organising Seminars, Conferences, Workshops, and Courses imparted by experts in the field. IMC, as a major Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has already made representations and presented documents to the relevant Government Ministries in the field of arbitration, amongst other things. To encourage institutional arbitrations, IMC has also developed a contemporary IMC International ADR Centre (IIAC) on its premises.