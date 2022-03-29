ICSI participates in Special Panel Discussion at Dubai Expo

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India participated in a special Panel Discussion at the India Pavilion of Dubai Expo 2020, on 24th March, 2022 on the theme “Company Secretary - Fostering Innovation for Sustainable Growth”.

With this the ICSI becomes the leading professional body from India to represent the country as well as the professional fraternity at the World Expo, which is one of the oldest and largest international events taking place every 5 years.

Attuned to the theme of the Expo – Connecting Minds and Creating the Future and that of the India Pavilion –Openness, Opportunity, Growth; the panel discussion was aimed at exploring the renewed role of Company Secretaries in developing a just and sustainable society based on a culture of good governance, all across.

The ICSI delegation was led by CS Devendra V. Deshpande, President, The ICSI, who emphasized on the fact that Indian Company Secretaries are taking up responsibilities beyond their core area of compliance and briefed on how the ICSI is leaving no stone unturned to make them the preferred professionals in the corporate world.

The ICSI delegation also promoted the Government of India Initiative of Ease of doing Business in India through its small publication on it that details all aspects right from incorporation to winding up of businesses in the country.

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has been instrumental in giving the ICSI this opportunity to exhibit its strength at such a prodigious Global Event, which is an assemblage of cutting edge innovations, sustainability and youth empowerment from 192 countries.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 03:15 PM IST