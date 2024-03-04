 ICSI organises Seminar on the Dematerialisation of Unlisted Companies
e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryICSI organises Seminar on the Dematerialisation of Unlisted Companies

ICSI organises Seminar on the Dematerialisation of Unlisted Companies

FPJ BureauUpdated: Monday, March 04, 2024, 02:52 PM IST
article-image

Faridabad Chapter of NIRC of the ICSI organised Seminar on the Dematerialisation of Unlisted Companies on Saturday 2nd March, 2024 at Faridabad premises. CS Preeti Grover, Vice Chairperson NIRC was the Special Guest. Amit Jain, Veena and Nupur was the Speaker. CS Monika Anand Chairperson, Faridabad Chapter addressed the gathering and other committee Members were also present. Seminar was very interactive and helpful in creating awareness amongst members regarding Demat in unlisted companies. Members participated in queries related to Demat.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ICSI organises Seminar on the Dematerialisation of Unlisted Companies

ICSI organises Seminar on the Dematerialisation of Unlisted Companies

Babus, mantris & buzz: Major overhaul in next Modi Cabinet?

Babus, mantris & buzz: Major overhaul in next Modi Cabinet?

PFC organises a Conference of ‘Eastern & North Eastern State Sector Utilities

PFC organises a Conference of ‘Eastern & North Eastern State Sector Utilities

Life-threatening brain condition being missed by majority of emergency department health...

Life-threatening brain condition being missed by majority of emergency department health...

Mukka Proteins IPO to open on Feb 29; sets price band of Rs 26-28/ share

Mukka Proteins IPO to open on Feb 29; sets price band of Rs 26-28/ share