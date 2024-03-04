ICSI organises Seminar on the Dematerialisation of Unlisted Companies

Faridabad Chapter of NIRC of the ICSI organised Seminar on the Dematerialisation of Unlisted Companies on Saturday 2nd March, 2024 at Faridabad premises. CS Preeti Grover, Vice Chairperson NIRC was the Special Guest. Amit Jain, Veena and Nupur was the Speaker. CS Monika Anand Chairperson, Faridabad Chapter addressed the gathering and other committee Members were also present. Seminar was very interactive and helpful in creating awareness amongst members regarding Demat in unlisted companies. Members participated in queries related to Demat.