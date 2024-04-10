ICGS Samudra Paheredar Visits Muara, Brunei

Indian Coast Guard's Pollution Control Vessel (PCV) Samudra Paheredar with integral helicopter made a port call at Muara, Brunei on 09 Apr 24, as part of its ongoing overseas deployment to ASEAN countries. The visit of ICG specialized vessel to ASEAN countries is in pursuance of India ASEAN Initiative for Marine Pollution, as announced by RM in the year 2022 at Cambodia during ASEAN Defence Minister Plus Meeting.

During the three-day visit, the crew of ICGS Samudra Paheredar will engage in professional interactions focusing on Marine Pollution Response (MPR), Maritime Search and Rescue (M-SAR), and Maritime Law Enforcement. Activities include cross-deck training, Subject Matter Expert Exchanges and sports events with Brunei Maritime Agencies. The visit aims not only to strengthen ties between the Indian Coast Guard and their Brunei counterparts but also to showcase India's shipbuilding capabilities, supporting the concept of “Atamnirbhar Bharat” and “Make in India”. Additionally, 25 National Cadet Corps (NCC) aboard ICGS Samudra Paheredar will participate in Beach Cleanup activities in collaboration with local youth organizations, contributing to the GoI initiative “Puneet Sagar Abhiyan”.

This overseas deployment is a testimony to Indian Coast Guard's commitment to bolster bilateral relationships and enhance international cooperation with Foreign Friendly Countries (FFCs). Prior to Muara, ICGS Samudra Paheredar visited Vietnam and Philippines, demonstrating a seamless continuation of diplomatic maritime engagements in the ASEAN region.

ICGS Samudra Paheredar deployment to ASEAN region reflects India's shared concern and resolve towards Marine Pollution, promoting maritime safety and security through maritime cooperation, aligned with India's maritime vision encapsulated in "SAGAR - Security and Growth for All in the Region", “Act East Policy” and Indo Pacific Vision.