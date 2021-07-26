ICG rescues 12 crew from MV Kanchan in distress off Umargam

The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) of Indian Coast Guard at Mumbai received information from DGCOMM center on 21 Jul afternoon about MV Kanchan stranded off Umargam, Gujarat with 12 Indian crew onboard, due to contamination in fuel thereby rendering the Engine non- operational and no Electrical power onboard.

The weather in area was inclement with winds gusting upto 50 Knots and waves reaching upto the height of 3-3.5 Mtrs.

Later in evening, the master of the vessel intimated that MV Kanchan, which was carrying steel coils as cargo, had dropped anchor and listing/ tilting towards Starboard (right) side.

MRCC Mumbai instantly activated the International Safety Net (ISN) to identify all the vessels in vicinity to assist stranded vessel MV Kanchan.

MV Hermeez in vicinity was quick to respond and immediately diverted towards distressed vessel. Braving rough seas, MV Hermeez safely evacuated all the 12 crew of MV Kanchan, in a daring night operation on 21 Jul 2021.

Simultaneously, ETV Water Lily has been deployed by DG Shipping for assisting the stranded vessel and likely to arrive in area by 0700 hrs on 22 Jul. In addition, two tugs have also been deployed by the vessel owners which are also likely to reach by AM 22 Jul.