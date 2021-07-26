ICG disaster relief teams rescue people from inundated areas of Maharashtra, Goa & Karanataka

Indian Coast Guard has mobilized and dispatched adequate resources for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief to the affected districts of Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka to work in coordination with the local administration towards Rescue and Relief Operations. Coast Guard units located in Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka are extending all assistance and support to the concern District Administration in mitigating the effect of incessant rains. A total of 07 Disaster Relief Teams (DRTs)have been working relentlessly in the affected Coastal Districts to rescue people in distress and relocate them to safe locations.