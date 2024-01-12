ICG- JCG hold bilateral meeting on Jan 10

In a significant stride towards collaborative maritime efforts, the annual bilateral meeting between the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the Japan Coast Guard (JCG) was successfully on 10 Jan 24 in New Delhi, marking a key milestone in their longstanding cooperation outlined in the Memorandum of Cooperation signed in 2006.

A four-member delegation from the Japan Coast Guard, headed by the Director of International Relations, arrived in New Delhi on on 09 Jan 24 to partake in the meeting. The discussions at the staff level were led by the Director of International Cooperation from the Indian Coast Guard.

The meeting delved into a spectrum of contemporary maritime issues and shared challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. It emphasized joint training initiatives aimed at capacity building in Maritime Law Enforcement and Marine Pollution Response. The agenda also included the exchange of information, adoption of best practices, and other collaborative arrangements. Both sides reaffirmed their dedication to enhancing mutual cooperation, fortifying the maritime security framework in the region.

As part of the visit, the JCG delegation is scheduled to visit Chennai from 11-12 Jan 2024. During this time, they will observe a joint sea exercise between ICG ships and aircraft and JCG Ship Yashima, which arrived at Chennai port on 10 Jan 2024 specifically for the exercise.

In a preceding cooperative effort, the JCG's specialized unit, the National Strike Team, focused on Hazardous Noxious Substances (HNS) spill response, actively participated in joint training with the ICG Pollution Response Team in Chennai from 8 to 9 Jan 2024. This joint training facilitated the exchange of knowledge and experiences, further solidifying their collaboration in marine preservation and safety efforts.

Following their visit to Chennai, the JCG delegation is set to depart for Japan on 12 Jan 2024, concluding their visit to India.

The Annual ICG-JCG Bilateral Meeting underscores the unwavering commitment of both the Indian Coast Guard and the Japan Coast Guard to collaboratively address maritime challenges, fostering regional cooperation, and ultimately contributing to the safety and security of the maritime domain in the Indo-Pacific region.