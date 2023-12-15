ICG Evacuates Injured Phillippine National From Merchant Ship

Indian Coast Guard has successfully evacuated an injured Philippine national from merchant vessel MV Green K-MAX 2 sailing about 28 km from Visakhapatnam.

On 14 Dec 23, ICG Maritime Rescue Sub-Centre (MRSC) at Visakhapatnam had received information from the merchant ship about the crew who had suffered severe injury and fracture while working in engine room. The merchant ship requested ICG for urgent evacuation of the injured crew for further medical management. Within about an hour, ICG launched its ship C-451 with medical team embarked to proceed to the reported position of the merchant vessel.

The injured crew was successfully evacuated. He was examined by the medical officer onboard ICG ship and administered first aid. Thereafter, the patient was brought by ICG to Visakhapatnam and handed over to the shipping agent for further medical management.

Indian Coast Guard is the nodal agency for undertaking Maritime Search and Rescue (M-SAR) in Indian Search and Rescue Region (ISRR) spanning 4.01 million Sq Kms.