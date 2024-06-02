ICG conducts Steel Cutting Ceremony for Next-Generation Offshore Patrol Vessel

May 31, marks a significant milestone in India's maritime security endeavors as the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) conducted the steel cutting ceremony for the first Next-Generation Offshore Patrol Vessel (NGOPV) at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) in Mumbai.

In line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the NGOPV project underscores our nation's commitment to self-reliance and indigenous manufacturing. This project, valued at Rs 1614 crores, aims to bolster our capabilities in coastal and offshore patrolling, safeguarding maritime zones, and enhancing operational efficiency.

The NGOPVs, designed to meet the evolving challenges of maritime security, are equipped with state-of-the-art machinery and equipment. Powered by two diesel engines, these vessels are capable of achieving a maximum continuous speed of 23 knots and covering a distance of up to 5000 nautical miles. Furthermore, they boast integral twin-engine helicopter facilities and staging for heavy helicopters, enabling swift and effective aerial surveillance and response capabilities.

Incorporating advanced features such as multipurpose drones, AI capabilities, and wirelessly controlled remote water rescue craft, the NGOPVs provide the Indian Coast Guard with unparalleled flexibility and operational edge.

The steel cutting ceremony, conducted with utmost fervor and enthusiasm, signifies the commencement of construction for the first NGOPV. This vessel, scheduled for delivery by May 2027, represents a testament to the collaborative efforts of the Indian Coast Guard, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, and other stakeholders involved in this prestigious project.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all those who have contributed to this endeavor, including the officials from classification societies and the shipyard, whose expertise and dedication have been instrumental in reaching this significant milestone.

The Indian Coast Guard remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of India's maritime domain. As we embark on this journey towards modernization and self-reliance, we reaffirm our resolve to protect our nation's interests at sea and uphold the principles of sovereignty and security.