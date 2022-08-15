ICG conducts rescue operation of Yacht Porrima off Mumbai

Braving the rough seas and strong wind conditions, Coast Guard Ship Agrim and Helicopter in a joint operation rescued 5 crew including foreigners from a distressed Switzerland flag yatch Porrima, at Mandwa off Alibagh. All the crew are safe and have been shifted to hospital for check up.

The yatch on its passage from UAE to Maldives, arrived off Mandwa, Mumbai for shelter on 28 Jun 22, to undertake necessary repairs for continuing its further passage to Maldives.

In dark hours of 12 Aug 22, the yacht had raised MAYDAY request due to fire in its battery compartment. Indian Coast Guard immediately responded to the SOS call and diverted Fast Patrol Vessel ICGS Agrim for rescue operation. ICG ship arrived in vicinity of yacht within an hour while braving the heavy weather. However, the yacht was drifted towards the shallow water and reported heavy flooding alongwith fire onboard.

Considering the imminent threat of sinking of yacht and proximity of shallow water alongwith heavy weather, ICG co-ordinated with Juhu airfield and launched CG Helo at first light on 12 Aug 22. ICGS Agrim continuously maintained in vicinity of the yacht to motivate the crew and render necessary guidance for emergency evacuation by CG Helo. CG Helo successfully rescued all 05 crew including 04 foreign nationals in a short span in heavy rains and strong winds. The crew were safely shifted to Thal Knob helipad and handed over to police for further necessary management.