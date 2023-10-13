ICG Conducts 21st NMSAR Meeting In Kolkata on Oct 12

The 21st National Maritime Search and Rescue (NMSAR) Board meeting was held at Kolkata on 12 Oct 2023. The meeting was chaired by Director General Rakesh Pal, PTM, TM Director General Indian Coast Guard, being the Chairman of NMSAR Board. Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is the coordinating and executing agency for Maritime Search and Rescue in Indian Search and Rescue Region (ISRR).

The meeting was attended by representatives from stakeholders and resource agencies including Navy, Indian Air Force, ISRO, Customs, Coastal Police, DGCA, AAI, SCI, IMD, Fisheries, DG Shipping , Maritime boards, Port authorities, coastal States/UTs and other agencies, which are NMSAR Board members. During the meeting National Search and Rescue (SAR) awards for the year 2022-23 were also presented.

UK Flag vessel MV Furious was awarded in the merchant vessel category, Indian Fishing Boat New Aparajita from West Bengal was awarded in fishing boat category, ICG Ship Sujeet & ICG Air Squardon 835 Sqn(CG) in Govt owned SAR unit category while Gujrat Maritime Board and INMCC received the award in the ashore unit category

The NMSAR Board was formed in 2002 and since then NMSAR Board meeting is held annually to discuss policy issues, formulate guidelines/ procedures and consider recommendations for reviewing the National Search and Rescue plan. The Chairman DG Rakesh Pal, PTM, TM, emphasised on synergy amongst the stakeholders towards ensuring safer sea for all seafarers.

Apart from NMSAR Board members, senior digniteries and special invitees from BSF, CISF and IWAI also attended the meeting. Various presentations and interactive sessions focussing on collective common objective of Safety of Lives at Sea were discussed.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)