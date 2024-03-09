ICG, CGWWA Organise Women Wellness And Cancer Screening Camp On Occasion Of International Women’s Day

On the occasion of International Women's Day 2024, The Medical Directorate in conjunction with CGWWA organized a Women Wellness and Cancer Screening Camp at CGOM Noida. The Camp was inaugurated by Mrs Dipa Pal, President Tatrakshika and the inaugural address was delivered by Surg Cmde Diviya Gautam, VSM, PDMS.

Awareness Lectures on Cervical and Breast Cancers were delivered by Oncologists from AIIMS New Delhi &BLK Max Hospital who emphasized on the importance of healthy lifestyle and routine screening for early cancer detection.

The campaign theme was 'Inspire Inclusion'. The doctors were successful in screening approximately 150 ladies with all basic lab investigations along with Pap Smear and Bone densitometry followed by OPD Consultation by specialists from various fields of medicine.