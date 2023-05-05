Hundreds of children enjoyed a screening of the Movie

RAVINDER PUNJ

To inspire children of the slum area near Mata Mansa Devi Temple, a special screening of a motivational and educational Movie “I Am Kalam” starring actor Mr. Gulshan Grover organized by Ms. Sara Juneja. Ms. Sara Juneja is always dedicated to make efforts for children's welfare and motivates them to work hard to achieve their goals.

Mrs. Juneja, who is well-known for her commendable social work, distributed educational essentials to children during the current academic session. She specially arranged for a screening of the film at the request of the children. After the screening, she joined them for lunch, some of them sang songs and demonstrated their talents. It is noteworthy that Sara Juneja is the trustee of IKJ Care Foundation and has been continuously distributing sports goods, toys, and studying materials among the children for the last several years. Ms. Juneja is the wife of renowned entrepreneur and investor Dr. Sanjeev Juneja. Sara Juneja's prominent social works include- making arrangements for sewing centers for women, promoting higher education for children, and focusing on healthcare and other vital needs of deprived patients.

Ms. Juneja's efforts have been widely appreciated by the people, and she has become an inspiration to many. Also, her work towards the upliftment of underprivileged children is no doubt commendable.