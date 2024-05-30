HUDCO posts 24% growth in Net Profit YoY, 10.40% growth in Revenue from Operations YoY

Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) Board of Directors in its Board meeting held on May 24, 2024 at New Delhi approved the Audited Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2023-24.

Sanjay Kulshrestha, Chairman & Managing Director of HUDCO, while expressing his satisfaction at the exceptional Financial Results said, “HUDCO, being a Government Company under aegis of MoHUA with lowest levels of NPA and Debt-Equity and comfortable CRAR is envisaged to play a vital role in creating assets for the nation and supplement efforts of Government of India for creation of sustainable and resilient Infrastructure, in line with Viksit Bharat 2047.

With recently conferred “Navratna” status, HUDCO is amongst top 20 Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) in the country to have been accredited with this status.

HUDCO is focused towards diversification of its resource base, establishing footprints in international markets through its maiden JPY denominated ECB offering and optimizing overall cost to add competitive strength to its overall lending operation.

CMD, HUDCO attributed the company’s growth to the trust and support of all the stakeholders.