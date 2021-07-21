Home Minister of India Amit Shah decorates BSF’s gallant officers and men at 18th Investiture Ceremony-2021

On July 17, in a befitting ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, gallant BSF personnel were awarded with medals and honoured by the Chief Guest Amit Shah, Home Minister of India. Total 23 members of the Force were decorated with medals, in which 12 members were awarded with Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG) and 11 members with Police Medals for Meritorious Service (PMMS). Nityanand Rai, MoS (Home), Ajay Kumar Mishra, MoS (Home), Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Home Secretary, retired DsG/ IsG of BSF, DsG of CAPFs, serving officers from different ministries of Govt. of India and representatives of print and electronic media were in attendance with BSF fraternity.