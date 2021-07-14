BSF personnel open fire at flying object spotted near International Border in Jammu

Jammu: Border Security Force (BSF) personnel opened fire at a flying object after they spotted it near the International Border (IB) in the Arnia sector of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior official said on Wednesday.
On the intervening night of July 13 and 14, a blinking red light was observed by the troops in the Arnia sector at a height of 200 metres on its own side, the official said in a statement.
"The troops fired from their position towards the red blinking light due to which it returned. The area is being searched. Nothing has been found so far," he added.
On July 2, a quadcopter from Pakistan tried to enter Indian territory along the international border from Arnia sector but retreated after it was fired at by the personnel of the BSF.
In what was the first instance of Pakistan-based terrorists deploying drones to strike vital installations, two bombs were dropped at the IAF station in Jammu city in the early hours of June 27, causing minor injuries to two personnel.
Authorities in various districts, mostly in border districts in Jammu and Kashmir, have banned the storage, sale or possession of drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles.
Days after the attack, in a high-level meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, measures and strategies to counter "weaponised drones used for terror purposes against strategic and commercial assets" were discussed. The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, among others.
"There is no universal policy to deal with rogue drones, so a combination of techniques needs to used depending on the vitality of an asset," an official explained. The National Technical Research Organisation, India's tech-intelligence agency, will also be roped in for assistance.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)