e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryHIV/AIDS awareness rally by Saveetha Dental College and Hospitals, and Red Ribbon Club, SIMATS

HIV/AIDS awareness rally by Saveetha Dental College and Hospitals, and Red Ribbon Club, SIMATS

FPJ BureauUpdated: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 01:25 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Red Ribbon Club (RRC) of the Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMATS), Saveetha University and the Department of Microbiology, Centre for Infectious Diseases, Saveetha Dental College & Hospital organized a rally for the HIV/AIDS awareness program on 2nd of December 2022, as part of the social responsibilities to prevent and control HIV/AIDS. In this rally, approximately 200 faculties and students from SIMATS, Saveetha University had participated and that includes Doctors and Postgraduate students. The rally started from Saveetha Dental College, PH Road, Chennai to Thiruverkadu Arch and again back to the college campus.

To facilitate the above said event, Mr.A.R.Murugadoss, Cine Director and Dr.Amara Rama Rao, Core Researcher, Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, USA were the  Chief Guests and, also Dr.Siddappa Byrareddy, Professor and Research Vice-Chair, Nabraska University, USA and Dr.Vijayakumar Velu, Assistant Professor, Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, USA  were the Special Guests who  participated in this event. During this rally event, the RRC+ of the SIMATS made the Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) vaccination awareness also among the youth/public as a RRC+ activity of the University.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Gurdeep Singh, CMD NTPC wins S&P Platts Global CEO of the year Award

Gurdeep Singh, CMD NTPC wins S&P Platts Global CEO of the year Award

Stella Maris College launches Tamil Nadu SDG Girls Championship 2022

Stella Maris College launches Tamil Nadu SDG Girls Championship 2022

Pottery Barn signs Deepika Padukone as brand ambassador

Pottery Barn signs Deepika Padukone as brand ambassador

HIV/AIDS awareness rally by Saveetha Dental College and Hospitals, and Red Ribbon Club, SIMATS

HIV/AIDS awareness rally by Saveetha Dental College and Hospitals, and Red Ribbon Club, SIMATS

GAIL wins best ‘Energy Transition – Midstream Company’ award

GAIL wins best ‘Energy Transition – Midstream Company’ award