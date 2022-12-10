HIV/AIDS awareness rally by Saveetha Dental College and Hospitals, and Red Ribbon Club, SIMATS

Red Ribbon Club (RRC) of the Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMATS), Saveetha University and the Department of Microbiology, Centre for Infectious Diseases, Saveetha Dental College & Hospital organized a rally for the HIV/AIDS awareness program on 2nd of December 2022, as part of the social responsibilities to prevent and control HIV/AIDS. In this rally, approximately 200 faculties and students from SIMATS, Saveetha University had participated and that includes Doctors and Postgraduate students. The rally started from Saveetha Dental College, PH Road, Chennai to Thiruverkadu Arch and again back to the college campus.

To facilitate the above said event, Mr.A.R.Murugadoss, Cine Director and Dr.Amara Rama Rao, Core Researcher, Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, USA were the Chief Guests and, also Dr.Siddappa Byrareddy, Professor and Research Vice-Chair, Nabraska University, USA and Dr.Vijayakumar Velu, Assistant Professor, Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, USA were the Special Guests who participated in this event. During this rally event, the RRC+ of the SIMATS made the Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) vaccination awareness also among the youth/public as a RRC+ activity of the University.