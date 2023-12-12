Hindi Diwas celebrated at Bank of Maharashtra

Bank of Maharashtra, a leading public sector bank of the country, organized Hindi Diwas with great enthusiasm on 7th December, 2023 at Pune. The event was presided over by A. S. Rajeev, Managing Director and CEO, Bank of Maharashtra. Renowned film and TV actress Ms. Aaryaa Sharma graced the occasion as the Chief guest, with the presence of Asheesh Pandey, Executive Director; Rohit Rishi, Executive Director; Amit Srivastava, Chief Vigilance Officer, Bank of Maharashtra along with General Managers of the Head office, executives, officers and employees from all over the country were present in large number at the event.

K. Rajesh Kumar, General Manager welcomed the dignitaries and staff members for the program, highlighting the implementation of Hindi language in the Bank. On this occasion, yearly Compilation of Bank’s E-magazine “Mahabank Samvad Sarita” was released by the dignitaries present on the dais. Prizes were distributed to the winners of various Hindi competitions organized at the All India level.

Message of Hon’ble Home Minister, Hon’ble Minister of State for Finance and Governor of RBI received on the occasion of Hindi Diwas were read out during the program.

In his address, A. S. Rajeev, MD and CEO emphasized the vital role of Hind and regional languages in delivering quality customer service with personal touch. Shri. Rajeev further added that Hindi language is the optimal medium to reach the general public with the bank’s schemes.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Aaryaa Sharma commended Hindi cinema and television for their significant contribution in the promotion of Hindi language. She said that Hindi is a simple language, which is spoken in across various states of the country and in foreign countries as well. Congratulating Bank of Maharashtra on receiving the “Kirti Award” the highest award for Rajbhasha and praised the work done by the Bank.

Asheesh Pandey, Executive Director in his inspiring speech said that the use of Hindi and regional languages ​​is also helpful for our business growth. He said that role of language is very important even in the age of Digitalization and various facilities in technology are now available in Hindi and regional languages. He congratulated the winners of Hindi competitions organised during the Hindi Month. On this occasion, Ashish Pandey also launched the Hindi version of the utility “AMBAR” of “Mahadarpan”, a technical initiative of the Bank, so that the employees will now be able to use this utility in Hindi also.

Rohit Rishi, Executive Director, in his address highlighted Hindi’s emergence as a robust language in the market and business. Shri. Rishi further added that Hindi and regional languages are very useful in the business growth of the Bank.

Amit Srivastava, Chief Vigilance Officer said that Hindi acts as the link language for the whole country. He said that one must try to learn the regional language of the area of posting, which will be helpful in connecting with customers of that particular area.

Mr. Rahul Waghmare, Zonal Manager, Pune West Zone delivered the vote of thanks. Program was coordinated and compered by Dr. Rajendra Shrivastava, Deputy General Manager (Rajbhasha).